A man who was shot in Southeast Washington in January has died and on Tuesday the death was determined to be a homicide, the D.C. police said.

They said Carl Gray, 25, of Southeast, was found Jan. 6 in a house in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE. He was under treatment at a hospital Friday when he died, the police said.

The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined on Tuesday that he died of complications from gunshot wounds. The death was ruled to be a homicide, the police said.