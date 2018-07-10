A man who was shot early last year in the District died on Sunday, the D.C. police said.

They said Kevin Kennedy, 23,-of Southeast, DC, was shot Jan 17 2017 in the 600 block of 14th Place NE.

He had been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, the police seaid.

Another man was also shot in the incident, and died at the scene, police said. They said a suspect has been charged with second degree murder in that death. With Kennedy’s death, they said they would pursue additional charges.