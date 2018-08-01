He was walking with friends in Southeast Washington when two gunmen approached. One said, “Give it up,” and he and others handed over money and keys. But police said one of the gunmen opened fire anyway.

The shooting occurred 11 years ago. The victim, James Eason, who was in his 20s at the time, was struck in the head and paralyzed from the waist down, according to his aunt.

Eason died at a hospital last week at age 32, and the medical examiner’s office ruled the death was from complications of the years-old bullet. The death is classified a homicide, the 95th in the District this year.

Eason’s aunt, Denise Eason, 58, said that after the January 14, 2007, shooting, her nephew lived with his mother and siblings, which include three younger sisters. She said at first Eason “couldn’t move anything.” But in time, he could move his head and arms. He never gained the use of his legs.

“As long as he was with his family, he was fine, he was happy,” Denise Eason said. Efforts to reach the victim’s mother were unsuccessful.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of 24th Street SE, a two-minute walk from Eason’s home in the Garfield Heights community.

A police report filed in 2007 says that two men with guns approached Eason and two others, and one of them shot Eason once in the face. He was rushed to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. No arrests were ever made.

At home, Eason’s aunt said he watched TV and listened to music, but was never able to go to work or school. His family members, Denise Eason said, “were very angry when it happened. But then they thought, ‘As long as we have him, we’ll be okay.’ ’’