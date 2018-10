A man was shot Friday night in Fairfax County, the police said.

They said the shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike, in the Lincolnia section of the county, just west of Alexandria.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital. No condition was given.

In a brief statement, police seaid they did not think that the shooting presented a threat to public safety.

They did not immediately provide an explanation.