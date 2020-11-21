By Emily DaviescloseEmily DaviesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM ESTA man was shot Saturday morning in Falls Church, according to Fairfax County police.The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon with no available updates on his condition.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe shooting occurred at 6:25 a.m. in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court.Police did not release the man’s identity Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.