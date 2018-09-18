Police are investigating the death of a man shot two weeks earlier as a homicide.

Anthony Burress, 50, of District Heights, Md., was shot at 11 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of Silver Park Drive in Suitland, Prince George’s County police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and then released Sept. 12. He returned two days later, however, and died, police said.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner determined that Burress died of complications related to the shooting, police said, and that his death was a homicide.

Police said they do not think Burress’s shooting was random, and detectives are working to find a suspect and determine a motive.