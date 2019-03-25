A man was shot in Northeast Washington on Sunday after a dispute over littering, the D.C. police said.

The man told police he had argued with people in a car about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NE , over litter that was apparently being discarded from the vehicle.

But the dispute escalated, police said. They said a passenger got out of te car and fired two shots at the man.

The man was hit in the arm and was conscious and breathing when rescue personnel arrived and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The site is a residential street in the Michigan Park area, about half way between the Metro Red Line tracks and South Dakota Avenue.

