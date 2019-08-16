A man who was shot Wednesday night in Northeast Washington has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Douglas Street NE, at the corner of 45th Street in the Parkside Kenilworth neighborhood near Deanwood.

Police identified the victim as Alonzo Richard Hines Jr., 20.

A statement from police says Hines lived in Southeast Washington, but a police report lists one of his addresses in Kenilworth.

Hines was the District’s 104th homicide victim of 2019, a 9 percent increase over this time last year. He was one of three people shot in the District Wednesday night. All have died.

Few details were made public about Hines’s shooting. Police said officers responding to calls for gunshots found the victim, who was taken to hospital. Police said he died Thursday.

A police report says ShotSpotter, an electronic sensor that can detect gunshots, recorded four shots in the area at the time of the shooting.

