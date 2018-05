A man who was shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Washington died later at a hospital, D.C. police said.

The victim was identified Friday as Rondell Wills, 38, of Southeast. He was shot in the right side of the neck just before 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 50th Street NE, near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center.

Police have not commented on a possible motive, and no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.