A D.C. man was fatally shot Thursday in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

At around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 23-year-old Ronzay Green of Northeast suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 202-727-9099.

This story has been updated.