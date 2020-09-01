Thomas was taken to a hospital and died Saturday, they said.
After the shooting, officers tried to stop a car that sped from the site, but it fled and crashed on Indian Head Highway, police said. Three people who tried to run from the scene of the crash were arrested, police said. A gun was found in the car, they said.
The people arrested were identified Tuesday in a police statement as David Cornell Woodland, 21, of Southwest Washington; Michael Jamar Washington, 19, of Southeast Washington; and Malik John Jones, 20, of Oxon Hill.
Online court records indicated that each had been charged with first-degree assault. Police said in their statement Tuesday that they were working to amend the charges.