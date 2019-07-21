A man who was shot Saturday night in Prince William County has died, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting found the man at the intersection of Buell Court and Ole Triangle Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County Police said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

