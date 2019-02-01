A 28-year-old man who was shot in May 2017 in Southwest Washington died on Sunday, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Troy Souder. Police said he had no fixed address. A police report lists two addresses for the victim in Northeast Washington.

Authorities said Souder was found shot shortly before 11 p.m. on May 19, 2017, in the 100 block of Irvington Street SW, outside the Oak Park apartment complex in the Bellevue neighborhood. Police said he had been shot several times.

The police report says Souder was working on a person’s car in front of the apartment building when someone opened fire, striking him.

The owner of the car drove Souder to a hospital, where the report says he was paralyzed and left a quadriplegic. The report says Souder remained hospitalized until he died at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

