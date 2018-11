A man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Southeast D.C., police said.

D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew said officers found the victim at 9:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE. That block, just south of Suitland Parkway near the District’s border with Maryland, is home to both a residence for senior citizens and a day care.

The man was conscious, despite multiple gunshot wounds, Carew said.

He said police have no information about a suspect.