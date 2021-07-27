By Martin WeilToday at 2:33 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 2:33 a.m. EDTShareA man who was shot last week near the U Street NW corridor died Monday, and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, D.C. police said.Kewionee Wilson, 28, of Oxon Hill, was shot about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of V Street NW, police said. He was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt was not clear who shot him or why. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.