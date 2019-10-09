A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and critically injured Tuesday night on a stretch of Sheriff Road in Deanwood that has long been a trouble spot for both police and residents in Northeast Washington.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near the boarder with Maryland. Stray bullets also struck a Ford Fusion and the door frame of a house, according to D.C. police. The victim’s mother said her son is on life support.

Police said the shooting was one of three that occurred in the District on Tuesday night. Another man was shot in the arm and upper body in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington, and another was shot inside a house in Shaw in Northwest. Both of those victims survived.

The incident in Shaw occurred before 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Seventh Street NW, a block south of the Kennedy Recreation Center. Police said the victim took himself to a hospital to treat a gunshot wound to his arm. No arrest has been made.

[Shootings in Shaw have residents worried]

It was not immediately clear if that shooting is related to several others have occurred in the Shaw neighborhood since Sept. 29, when a man was fatally shot. Two other people, including a teenage girl tying her shoe outside a grocery store at Eighth and P streets, were shot in separate attacks in Shaw over the weekend. Police described the girl as a bystander.

Later Sunday night, a man in a vehicle fired on another car as they sped up Sixth Street in Northwest. No one was hit, police said. Community meetings to address the violence are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Shaw Watha T. Daniel Library and 6 p.m. Thursday at the United House of Prayer.

The shooting in Northeast Washington occurred in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road, a popular gathering spot outside a small commercial strip that contains a barbershop called Nooks and a day-care center.

[Police chief address Sheriff Road crime and confrontations with officers]

People who hang out there have complained about police harassment, and a confrontation with officers in the summer of 2018 led to a day-long hearing before the D.C. Council to examine police conduct. The District’s police chief has said the area is known for drug dealing and asserted that people there bait his officers to force entanglements.

Earlier this year, a 17-year-old was shot in the back in that area when 40 or more bullets were sprayed in front of the barbershop in the middle of the afternoon.

In July, Dominic Robinson, 32, was shot and killed near Sheriff Road. He had been one of the central activists complaining about police and had testified at the council hearing. No arrest has been made.

Police did not comment on a possible motive in the latest shooting on Sheriff Road on Tuesday. A police report says the victim was found in front of Nooks and was rushed to a hospital unconscious. The victim’s mother, Monica Better, 45, identified the victim as Kevin Eli Better. A police report confirmed the name.

Better said her son, who lives with her near Dupont Park in Southeast, hung out on Sheriff Road with childhood friends. She said she didn’t believe her son took part in the confrontations with police. He has no adult criminal record in the District. Better said he has two brothers, three sisters and a 2-year-old daughter.

Better said she worried about her son hanging out on Sheriff Road and called him frequently asking when he would come home. “He stays pretty much to himself,” she said. “He’s not the rowdy type.”

She said she talked some people who were there when the shooting occurred and that they told her that “someone came through and started shooting at the area where he was standing. That’s all I know. I still need to get some answers.”

Better said doctors told her that initial tests showed her son has no brain function, and he has been put on a breathing tube. She said that “as long as he’s got a pulse and he’s got a heartbeat, I’m not giving up.”

