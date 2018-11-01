A man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night in front of Union Station has died, and the attack is being investigated as a homicide, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. in the first block of Massachusetts Avenue NE. The victim, whose name has not been made public, died at a hospital.

Police were looking for three assailants but had only scant clothing descriptions. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Shootings are unusual around Union Station, typically a crowded area throughout the day with tourists and commuters. Police shut down several streets near the station Wednesday night and briefly delayed the departure of a MARC commuter train as officers searched for the assailants.

On an Internet bulletin board Wednesday night, D.C. police Lt. Damion L. Taylor updated concerned residents and others on the investigation and assured that “there is no current threat or safety concerns to the general public.”

[Man shot near Union Station]

That typically indicates police believe the shooting was targeted.

While violent crime is down 7 percent across the District, homicides are up this year. As of Tuesday, the latest numbers available, 138 people have been killed in the District, compared with 96 at this time in 2017. That is a 44 percent increase.

With two months left in the year, the District already has surpassed the 116 homicides recorded in 2017 and the 135 homicides that occurred in 2016. There were 162 people killed in the District in 2015, a year in which deadly violence surged over the summer, sparked fear among residents and raised questions about police strategies.

The Wednesday night shooting at Union Station was the District’s fourth homicide in two days. Earlier Wednesday, about 3:20 p.m., police said a man was fatally shot in the first block of Mississippi Avenue SE, just south of Congress Heights. His name has not been made public.

On Tuesday night, police said Taquan Smith, 25, was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The 10:30 p.m. shooting left damage along a residential street as police said in a report they recovered 79 shell casings. The report says police believe a rifle was used.

[Residents say crime No. 1 problem in District in 2015]

Authorities did not say whether there were multiple shooters or a gun battle, but the report shows four vehicles and two buildings struck by bullets. Two heating and air-conditioning units were struck in the gunfire, which also struck the hoods, windows and sides of parked cars.

The police report says the victim was found lying in a grassy lot next to a bush. He was unconscious and died at a hospital, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police said Terrance Johnson, 25, of Southeast was fatally shot in a residential neighborhood of Lincoln Heights, in Northeast Washington. The shooting occurred about 11:10 a.m. at Fitch and 50th places NE. Police were looking for a gold- or tan-colored sedan being driven on Ridge Road toward Southern Avenue.