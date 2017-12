A 22-year-old man who was shot Saturday in Southeast Washington died at a hospital on Tuesday, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Maleak Coffin of Southeast.

Police said Coffin was shot at 11:08 a.m. in the 2900 block Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, near Congress Heights. Police said he had been shot inside a vehicle.

Police released a video that shows a vehicle and a person of interest in the shooting.