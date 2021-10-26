By Martin WeilToday at 11:00 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 11:00 p.m. EDTShare this storyA man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.The man was found about 6:40 p.m. in a house in the 1000 block of Atlee Drive, according to the police. He was taken to a hospital where he died, they said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightInitial indications were that the killing may not have been random, the police said. However, the circumstances of the shooting could not be immediately learned.Atlee Drive is a street of townhouses, just south of FedEx Field in the greater Landover area. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...