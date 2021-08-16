By Martin WeilToday at 6:11 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 6:11 p.m. EDTShareA man was shot and fatally wounded early Monday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Omar Moore, 34, of Hyattsville, was shot about 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, SE., the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said he arrived at a hospital by private means with a gunshot wound, but later died there. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.