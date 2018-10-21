A man shot to death Saturday afternoon near the southern edge of the Capitol Hill area was identified by police Sunday as Antonio Dixon, 19, of Southeast D.C.

Police said Dixon was shot inside a building in the 900 block of 5th Street SE, ran around the corner and collapsed in the 400 block of I Street SE.

Dixon showed no signs of life when police responded at about 3:53 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person, D.C. police said. He died at the scene, a residential block just south of the Southwest Freeway, police said.

D.C. homicide detectives are investigating, and asked that anyone with information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.