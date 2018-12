A man was shot and killed Friday in the town of Seat Pleasant, Md., authorities said.

According to the police in Seat Pleasant, the man was shot in the 400 block of 68th Place. Seat Pleasant is a city of about 4500 people within the borders of Prince George’s County.

The investigation is to be conducted by the county police, the Seat Pleasant police said.

They said investigators did not think the shooting was random.