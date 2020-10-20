A 64-year-old man was killed in a homicide in Columbia Heights early Sunday, the D.C. police said.

Saul Hernandez, of Northwest, was found about 12:55 a.m in the 1400 block of Perry Place NW, the police said.

He was suffering from blunt force trauma when he was found, and died at the scene, police said.

They said a second man was found at the scene and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.