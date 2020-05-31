By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 31, 2020 at 5:12 AM EDTA man was shot and killed Friday evening in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Tyrell Smith,19,of Southeast Washington, was found about 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, the police said. He died at a hospital, the police said.No information was available about a suspect or motive. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.