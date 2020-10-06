By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 6, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDTA man was shot and killed Monday afternoon near North Capitol and K streets NW in the District, police said.Demetri Harvin, 33, of Northwest, was shot in the 1100 block of First Street NW. The shooting apparently occurred outdoors. Police went there after they heard shots.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHarvin was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.No information was available late Monday about who shot him or why. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.