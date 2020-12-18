By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 19, 2020 at 3:46 a.m. UTCA man was slain Friday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.He was found in the 500 block of Pacer Drive about 5:45 p.m. after a shooting was reported, according to the police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe man had a wound and died at the scene, police said.Pacer Drive is a residential street about a half mile southwest of FedEx Field in the Greater Landover/Largo area. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.