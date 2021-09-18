By Martin WeilToday at 12:59 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 12:59 a.m. EDTShareA man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.He was found around 9:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 4700 block of St. Barnabas Road, the police said. He died at a hospital, according to the police. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightNo information about suspects or motive was available immediately.The site is a commercial strip in the Marlow Heights area. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.