A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Washington, near two schools.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Alabama Avenue SE, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

The killing appears to be the 39th of the year, an increase of about 15 per cent from the same time last year.

A member of the D.C. Council who represents the area where the shooting occurred described it as a brazen, purposeful act.

In a statement, Vincent C. Gray, who represents Ward 7, said “the emboldened nature of this targeted shooting is unbelievable and horrific.”

His statement also noted the proximity of the killing to Digital Pioneers Academy, and to Anne Beers Elementary School. He described the shooting in the vicinity of the schools as “horrifying.”

Gray said the killing was the 15th this year in his Ward. The figure is three times that of last year at this time, he said.

