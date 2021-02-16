By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 17, 2021 at 4:43 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot Tuesday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.The shooting occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the 300 block of 33rd Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo information was immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting.The location is a short distance east of the Anacostia River, in a residential area between the Anacostia Freeway and Minnesota Avenue SE. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy