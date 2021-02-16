A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the 300 block of 33rd Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

No information was immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting.

The location is a short distance east of the Anacostia River, in a residential area between the Anacostia Freeway and Minnesota Avenue SE.