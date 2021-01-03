By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 3, 2021 at 11:58 p.m. UTCA man was fatally shot Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.Joseph Simmons, 22, of Southeast, was found about 11:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe died at the scene, they said.No information was immediately available about who shot him or why. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.