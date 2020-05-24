By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDTA man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Kayvon Kinney, 26, of Southeast, was found in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street about 1:25 a.m. after a shooting was reported, police said.They said he died at the scene.No information could be learned about suspects or motive. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.