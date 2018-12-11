A man was shot and killed on a Southeast Washington street around noon on Monday. The site was about one block from where two men were shot and wounded on Saturday, also around noon.

In Monday’s incident, 37-year-old Richard Lee Dudley, 37, of Southeast, was hit at least twice in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE, the police said. He died at a hospital.

Two days earlier, according to police, two men were shot in the 2400 block of Elvans Road at 12:24 p.m.

The two men were conscious and breathing after being shot, the police said.

In that shooting, police said, four people approached the victims. One of the four fired a gun. Then all four fled in a vehicle.

It could not be learned if the incidents were connected in any way other than by geographical proximity and the hour of the day at which they occurred.

Based on police figures, the Monday homicide appeared to be the 155th this year in the District. The number is up sharply from last year.

Elvans Road is a curving residential street north of Suitland Parkway and less than a mile southeast of the Anacostia Metro station. It is near both the Barry Farm and Fort Stanton neighborhoods.