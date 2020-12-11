A man was shot and killed Friday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. at 29th and S streets SE, said Kristen Metzger, a police spokeswoman.

The victim was not identified immediately.

No information was available about any suspect or motive.

Another fatal shooting occurred around the same time in the 700 block of 21st Street NE, according to the police. There was no indication of any connection between them.