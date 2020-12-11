By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 12, 2020 at 4:52 a.m. UTCA man was shot and killed Friday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. at 29th and S streets SE, said Kristen Metzger, a police spokeswoman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe victim was not identified immediately.No information was available about any suspect or motive.Another fatal shooting occurred around the same time in the 700 block of 21st Street NE, according to the police. There was no indication of any connection between them. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.