A man was fatally shot late Saturday night in Prince George's County, the police said. He was found around 11:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road after a shooting was reported there, the police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died shortly afterward, according to the police. The address is in the Lanham area. No information was immediately available about a suspect or motive.