A man was attacked and killed Monday night in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The attack occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, said Alaina Gertz, a D.C. police spokeswoman.

It was not clear how the man’s fatal wounds were inflicted, she said.

The circumstances of the attack could not be learned immediately.

The street in question is lined with restored rowhouses, about two blocks south of Rhode Island Avenue NW.