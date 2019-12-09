By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 9, 2019 at 8:26 PM ESTA man was fatally shot Friday in the Landover area of Prince George’s County, police said Monday.Oscar Alaniz-Gurdian, 26, of Landover, was found fatally wounded about 10:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pinebrook Avenue, county police said.The site is near the Kentland Community Center, which is operated by the Maryland National Capital Park Commission.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy