A man was shot and fatally wounded Monday afternoon in the Laurel area of Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m., near a shopping center in the 13300 block of Laurel-Bowie Road, the police said. A call to 911 was made from the center, which is at the intersection with Contee Road.

No name or age was released immediately for the victim.

No information about any motive could be learned.