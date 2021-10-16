The other fatal shooting occurred several blocks away, near 17th Street and Independence Avenue SE.
There was no information immediately available on Saturday that connected the three fatal shootings.
In Saturday night’s incident, rescue personnel were called about 9:44 p.m. to the 12th Street intersection, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.
The man who was shot there was taken to a hospital, where he died, said police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.
The previous shooting in that vicinity occurred Oct. 6 on a field near Watkins Elementary School after a dispute following an adult flag football game. The cluster of three shootings in the same general area this month comes amid a citywide increase in homicides.