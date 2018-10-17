A man was shot and killed Tuesday on a street just beyond the eastern edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to the D.C. police. Another homicide occurred a few blocks away less than two weeks ago.

In Tuesday’s incident, police said Ezequiel Fernando Jimenez Pinto, 59, of Northeast Washington was found about 1:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of D Street NE. Police went there after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The street is a residential block, lined by two story rowhouses, many with front porches. Tennessee Avenue NE runs across the block near its eastern end. The site is also near a school, an athletic field and a dog park.

In the earlier incident, a man was found fatally shot in the 300 block of 15th Street NE. An arrest has been made in that shooting, police said.