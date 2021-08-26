A man was killed Wednesday night in the Landover area. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)By Dana HedgpethToday at 5:56 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 5:56 a.m. EDTShareA man was fatally shot Wednesday in Maryland.Prince George’s County police said officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the area near Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street in the Landover area for a report of a shooting.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightWhen they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not immediately release his name, pending notification of his family. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.