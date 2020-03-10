By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 10, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDTA man was fatally shot Tuesday in Southeast Washington, police said.Alkhenala Al-Fatah, 41, of Southeast, was found about 9:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace SE, D.C. police said.Police said he died at the scene.The site is just east of Wheeler Road and north of the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy