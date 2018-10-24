A man was found fatally shot Tuesday night in a residential neighborhood in Prince George’s County, according to authorities.

Police said he was found lying in the street about 9 p.m. in the 9900 block of Quiet Glen Court, in the Mitchellville area of the county.

In an initial report, police said the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.

The site is a one block residential street about one mile east of the Capital Beltway and about the same distance south of Route 50. It is near Old Ardwick Ardmore road.