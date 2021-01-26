By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 27, 2021 at 4:54 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.The victim was found outdoors about 8:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in the Suitland area, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers went there after a shooting was reported.No name was immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy