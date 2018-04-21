Jermaine Johnson, 30, of Arlington, is wanted in connection with a burglary and attempted rape. (Courtesy of Arlington County police)

Arlington police said they are seeking a man in connection with the attempted rape of a girl after breaking into an apartment.

Police identified the man as Jermaine Johnson, 30, of Arlington.

Authorities said Johnson broke into a home in the 800 block of S. Frederick Street, brandished a knife and attacked a girl. No one else was in the home at the time, police said.

The incident happened in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

The girl was taken to a hospital with minor physical injuries, Arlington police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. She said the victim did not know the man.

Police are asking anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to contact Detective J. Echenique of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 703-228-4241 or at jechenique@arlingtonva.us.

Authorities said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.