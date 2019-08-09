Prince George’s County police are searching for a man wanted in an armed killing, who fled a home without his clothes.

Residents of a Landover neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place Friday as police search for the suspect. Duron Hudson, 18, who is wanted in a slaying in the District, fled a home without wearing clothes in the 1900 block of Belle Haven in Landover, police said at about 12:15 p.m.

Authorities asked residents who live in the area of Sheriff Road, Belle Haven Drive and Barlowe Road to shelter in place and said Hudson might have found clothing to wear.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Duron Hudson. (Prince George's County police)

