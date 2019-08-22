D.C. police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man wanted in the July fatal shooting of a Southeast Washington man, officials said.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Andre Smith, of no fixed address, in connection with the fatal shooting of Delwaun Lyons, 23.

Lyons was found unconscious in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE just before 4 a.m. on July 20. He had been shot multiple times.

Authorities charged Smith with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said in a statement. They released no additional details.

Lyons was one of 19 people shot in the District during a five-day spate of violence this summer.

