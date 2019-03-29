A man wanted in connection with two homicides in Maryland has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

The victims, Antwon Elijah Queen, 20, of Brooklyn, Md., and Antwan Troy Briggs, 24, of no known address, were found fatally shot Sunday on Highland Drive in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. A preliminary investigation suggested they were targeted, police said.

They said they obtained warrants charging Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez, 19, of Brooklyn, Md., with murder, and learned he might have gone to Mexico.

County police said Friday that Hurtado-Valdez was picked up Wednesday by Mexican police in the border state of Tamaulipas and turned over to U.S. marshals for possible extradition.

Authorities said his wife, Cambrea May Lynn Sieck, 18, turned herself in Friday to Anne Arundel police. She is charged with being an accessory after the fact, police said.

