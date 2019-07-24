Two shootings were reported Tuesday evening in the District, at a time of an apparent upsurge in violent here.

Neither of Tuesday evening’s shootings appeared to be fatal.

One was reported about 6:30 p.m. at Eighth and O streets NW, according to the police. The site is near the redeveloped heart of the Shaw neighborhood.

About a half an hour earlier, police reported a shooting in the 5700 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE.

One person the police said they were looking for was described as black and male, wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

Police said a second person was described to them in greater detail. He was said to be black and male, about 5-feet-9, in a black shirt and black pants.

In addition, police said, he was carrying a guitar case.

It was unclear what was in the case, or where he was going with it.

