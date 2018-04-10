Police put out this composite sketch of a man they said is a suspect in several incidents of attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Md. (Montgomery County Police)

A man tried to kidnap two teenage girls in three separate incidents in Germantown, Md., according to police.

Montgomery County police released a composite sketch of the man they suspect tried to kidnap the two girls , one who is 13 and the other 16, in separate incidents.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was walking home Friday around 7:50 p.m. from a store along the north side of Mateny Road when a man came up in a vehicle and asked if she needed a ride. When she said no, he parked, got out of the vehicle and grabbed and pulled on her arm, in what police said was an attempted kidnapping. She broke free and ran home. Police were called.

[Stranger said to grab girl’s arm in Montgomery County]

The same man is believed to be involved in two other incidents involving a 16-year-old whom he offered rides on two different occasions, according to police.

In one of those incidents, police said the 16-year-old was at a bus stop around 3:20 p.m. one day about eight weeks ago in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road when the man came up to her in a white vehicle and asked if she needed a ride.

She said she did not and he left.

Then, two weeks later, police said the girl told them that around 9 a.m. one day, as she was walking from her home to a 7-Eleven at Clopper and Mateny roads, the same man came up to her again in the vehicle and asked if she needed a ride. She said no and he drove away.

On Monday, police said they only learned of the earlier incidents involving the 16-year-old after they had put out information on the Friday incident and were contacted by the second victim’s family.

The man is described as being Hispanic and is possibly in his 30s. He is around 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police said he is clean shaven and has a thick, Hispanic accent.

He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans at the time of the Friday incident. He was driving a white vehicle, possibly an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-777-5400.