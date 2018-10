Police said a man was stabbed in the Upper Marlboro, Md., area. (Courtesy of Prince George's County police)

A man was left in critical condition after a stabbing in the Upper Marlboro, Md., area, officials said.

Few details were immediately available.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capital Beltway’s outer loop.

He was taken to a hospital, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Prince George’s County police.